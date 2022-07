Plans for a new cafe and bakery in the West End have been submitted.

SDR Fast Foods wants to use a hot food takeaway and the adjoining shop at 143 Dumbarton Road as a cafe and bakery.

One of the units is used for Korean fast food, while the other was a vaping store.

The cafe would sell hot beverages, cakes, pastries and sandwiches.

The vacant units on Dumbarton Road.

It would be open between 8am-8pm Sunday to Thursday, and 8am-9pm on Friday and Saturday.