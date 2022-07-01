Plans for a new KFC drive-thru takeaway at a Glasgow ASDA supermarket have been submitted.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euro Garages, which owns ASDA, is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to build a new drive-thru at the Robroyston store.

The drive-thru would be built on the eastern edge of the car park.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KFC could open a new drive-thru.

The application states: “This application proposes the development of a single storey building for mixed restaurant and hot food takeaway use, incorporating a dedicated ‘drive-thru’ facility and the associated reconfiguration of the existing car park layout.

“The restaurant will cater for sit down diners, take away food and delivery meals.