Euro Garages, which owns ASDA, is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to build a new drive-thru at the Robroyston store.
The drive-thru would be built on the eastern edge of the car park.
Most Popular
The application states: “This application proposes the development of a single storey building for mixed restaurant and hot food takeaway use, incorporating a dedicated ‘drive-thru’ facility and the associated reconfiguration of the existing car park layout.
“The restaurant will cater for sit down diners, take away food and delivery meals.
“It is intended the unit will be operated as a KFC hot chicken restaurant.”