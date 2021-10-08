Plans for new Kilmarnock Road takeaway submitted

Plans for a new takeaway have been submitted.
LCP Securities Limited is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to use the shop at 313 Kilmarnock Road as a takeaway.
The unit has been vacant since the depature of Carphone Warehouse in 2020.
While no operator has been signed yet, the application states that a number of interested parties approached the applicants earlier this year.
The application states: “We can also confirm that the proposed use of the unit by a hot food takeaway operator will make a positive contribution to the vitality and viability of this area of Kilmarnock Road.”