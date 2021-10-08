Plans for new Kilmarnock Road takeaway submitted

Plans for a new hot food takeaway on Kilmarnock Road have been submitted.

LCP Securities Limited is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to use the shop at 313 Kilmarnock Road as a takeaway.

The unit has been vacant since the depature of Carphone Warehouse in 2020.

While no operator has been signed yet, the application states that a number of interested parties approached the applicants earlier this year.