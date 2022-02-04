Plans to turn former Govanhill cafe into ice cream parlour submitted

We revealed last year that posters for Loop and Scoop, the ‘UK’s first ice cream and churro bar’, have appeared on the Victoria Road unit which used to be the iconic Queens Cafe.
The first Loop and Scoop, on Great Western Road, has become hugely popular, and a second branch later opened in Bearsden.
Plans have now been submitted for new signage outside the cafe. The old Queens Cafe signage would be replaced by the Loop and Scoop branding. However, there will be a mention of the old Queens Cafe in a corner of the new sign.