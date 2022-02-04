Plans to turn former Govanhill cafe into ice cream parlour submitted

Plans to open a new ice cream parlour in Glasgow’s Southside have taken another step forward.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 4th February 2022, 10:16 am

We revealed last year that posters for Loop and Scoop, the ‘UK’s first ice cream and churro bar’, have appeared on the Victoria Road unit which used to be the iconic Queens Cafe.

Loop and Scoop looks set to open a branch on Victoria Road.

The first Loop and Scoop, on Great Western Road, has become hugely popular, and a second branch later opened in Bearsden.

Plans have now been submitted for new signage outside the cafe. The old Queens Cafe signage would be replaced by the Loop and Scoop branding. However, there will be a mention of the old Queens Cafe in a corner of the new sign.

