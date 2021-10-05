More than 35 Glasgow hospitality venues have teamed up as part of a new initiative designed to address food waste and its impact on climate change.

Picture: Plate Up for Glasgow speakers

What’s happening? Ahead of the official launch date of October 12, the team behind Plate up for Glasgow has unveiled the venues taking part.

As part of this hospitality-led initiative, scheduled to coincide with COP26, diners can look forward to sampling a range of sustainable Food Hero dishes and drinks created by some of the city’s best chefs from 12 October – 12 November inclusive.

Plate up for Glasgow is being piloted by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce through its Circular Glasgow initiative and funded by Experience Glasgow Food and Drink Regional Group. Eusebi Restaurant and Deli is the campaign’s lead hospitality partner.

Why it matters: All dishes are designed to showcase at least one of four food waste reduction techniques, challenging traditional and wasteful dining and takeaway business models with the goal of sending as little organic waste as possible to landfill. These techniques include rethinking existing menu items; showcasing food preservation techniques; using unfashionable cuts of meat and or creating a dish from surplus or donated food.

What dishes and drinks are on the menu? Dishes and drinks available to order as part of the Plate up for Glasgow initiative include, ‘the “humble” cauliflower with almond pesto and Mossgiel ricotta from Eusebi Restaurant and Deli, which uses the whole cauliflower from its leaf right through to its core; pig head croquettes with fried egg, capers and anchovies from The Duke’s Umbrella; and Spare Parts – a zero-waste beer by Drygate, brewed using surplus ‘waste’ bread which acts as an aid to fermentation.

Ahead of launching, a Plate up for Glasgow showcase event was held at Drygate Brewery to bring together several food and drink venues taking part in the initiative and allow guests to taste-test some of the dishes which will be available in restaurants throughout the month-long campaign.

Rebecca Ricketts, Campaign Lead for Plate up for Glasgow, said: “Food waste currently costs the Scottish hospitality industry approximately £212 million annually and is recognised to be a bigger cause of climate change than plastics.

“Through Plate up for Glasgow we hope to bring the industry together, giving them a better chance of rebuilding post the pandemic whilst learning collaboratively how to become sustainable and profitable for the future. “

Alison McRae, Senior Director at Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, added: “As lead partner of Plate up for Glasgow, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce is proud to see how the hospitality businesses have come together to tackle the issue of food waste.

“By embracing innovative ways of repurposing food that is usually thrown out, our city’s inventive food service sector is playing a critical role in influencing positive and long-term behavioural change, whilst delivering practical and tangible ways to achieve net zero and strengthen the local economy.”

Craig Martin, Chair and Head of HR Operations, Experience Glasgow said:“Glasgow is stepping up in our efforts to put sustainability on the menu in many of the city’s most loved venues. Small changes can make a difference and go a long way towards reducing your carbon footprint.

“We’re very proud to support original projects like Plate up for Glasgow and we hope this pilot inspires the city and businesses to continue to innovate around sustainability.”

How to get involved: To make a reservation for Plate up for Glasgow, please visit the Plate Up for Glasgow website.

Who’s taking part in Plate Up for Glasgow?