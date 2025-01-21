Popeyes restaurant and drive-thru set to open in East Kilbride

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popeyes® UK has announced its first East Kilbride restaurant will open on Monday 27th January at 11:00am.

The all-new Popeyes®, will be located in the former Frankie and Benny's restaurant at Lees Burn Court, East Kilbride. This is the brand’s second restaurant opening in Scotland just this month and the sixth in the country overall, as part of its continued expansion across the UK.

Popeyes® is set to pull out all the stops to showcase the spirit of Mardi Gras as it introduces the taste of New Orleans to East Kilbride.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers (50 on foot and 50 via drive-thru) will receive a free Chicken Sandwich, plus exclusive Popeyes® UK merchandise. The first three people in both queues will win the ultimate prize of free Chicken Sandwiches for an entire year.

Guests looking to visit on launch day are advised to get down quickly to beat queues which have become synonymous with Popeyes® UK restaurant openings. The queue officially opens at 9am, but chicken fans have been known to queue much longer.

At Popeyes® first Scottish opening in Barrhead drivers queued for 18 hours to be the first to try the Chicken Sandwich. Customers also queued from midnight last week to be the first in line for the opening of the new Drive Thru at Aberdeen Wellington Circle.

Ahead of the launch, fans can also enter for the chance of winning a Chicken Sandwich by signing up via the Popeyes® UK website.

The flavour of New Orleans will arrive in East Kilbride as the restaurant opens with the full Popeyes® menu. The line-up includes fan favourites like the Popeyes® Chicken Sandwich, Wings, Tenders and Signature Chicken Wraps. Each piece of Popeyes famous chicken is marinated for 12 hours in a signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, then hand-breaded and battered for that world-famous ‘shatter crunch,’ and complemented by delicious sides like its Southern Biscuits and Cajun Gravy.

From Tuesday 28th January, Popeyes® will also be serving up its breakfast menu from 8am to 11am. Packed with British breakfast classics with a New Orleans twist, the menu features the Big Cajun Roll, Cajun Hash Browns and indulgent Nutella-topped buttermilk biscuits.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Since we first landed in the UK, expanding in Scotland has been a key priority for us and with two Scottish restaurant openings in January alone, we’re keeping up that momentum.

“Our Aberdeen drive-thru opening at the start of the month was hugely popular and we’re confident our East Kilbride opening will be just as well received. We’re looking forward to bringing our famous New Orleans hospitality to East Kilbride from next Monday.”

Popeyes® will be located at 3 Lees Burn Court, Nerston, East Kilbride, Glasgow, G74 3XB. To find out more about Popeyes® UK East Kilbride, visit the website here or follow the brand on Instagram at @PopeyesUK or TikTok at @popeyesuk