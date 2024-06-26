Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first 50 in the Sauchiehall Streeet queue will have the chance to win some fantastic prizes including limited edition Popeyes sneakers created in partnership with local trainer experts BoxFresh.

Popeyes UK has announced the opening of its brand-new city centre restaurant in Glasgow, opening on Friday 5 July 2024. Popeyes, the home of Famous Louisiana Chicken, will be located on Sauchiehall Street in the heart of the city, marking the brand’s 17th opening this year, and the 50th store opening in the UK since first landing in November 2021.

Popeyes UK is set to pull out all the stops for the big 5-0 and showcase its Southern hospitality as it brings a taste of New Orleans to Glasgow. The brand has teamed up with Glasgow’s customised trainer experts, Boxfresh, to create limited-edition pairs of kicks – branded in Popeyes’® iconic orange, teal, and white – which will be up for grabs to win on opening day.

One of Glasgow’s best-loved nail salons, Naf! is also joining the Popeyes party, creating sets of custom Popeyes artificial nails which fans in the queue will also be in with a chance of winning.

Alongside Popeyes’ signature prize of free Chicken Sandwiches for a year for the first three customers in the queue, the first 50 customers in the Sauchiehall St queue will receive one free Chicken Sandwich and also be in with a chance of winning exclusive money-can’t-buy Popeyes® merch - including Popeyes bucket hats and T-shirts, as well as the custom Popeyes® trainers and Naf! nail sets.

Guests hoping to visit on launch day are advised to get down quickly to beat the queue of chicken fans. ‘Round-the-block’ queues have become synonymous with Popeyes UK restaurant launches, with diners all over the country having previously queued from as early as 25 hours before opening.

Customers queued for 18.5 hours to get their hands on the famous Louisiana Chicken Sandwich at Popeyes’ first Scottish launch in Barrhead in September 2023. Popeyes saw one of the most successful openings to-date out of 4,000 restaurants globally when it opened its first restaurant north of the border last year, and the brand predicts that the launch of the second Glasgow venue, and third in Scotland, will be equally as popular.

Chicken fans in Glasgow will get to experience Popeyes world-famous ‘shatter crunch’ for themselves once they get their hands on the mouth-watering menu, including the iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich and original Southern biscuits and gravy.

Popeyes will also be serving up its breakfast menu featuring British breakfast classics with a New Orleans twist, such as the Big Cajun breakfast roll, cajun Hash Browns and indulgent Nutella-topped buttermilk biscuits. Breakfast will be available until 11am each day and will even include a Bacon Roll Meal for just £1.99, comprising a Bacon Roll, Hash Brown and a drink.

That’s not all. The new Glasgow restaurant will also be the first Popeyes restaurant in the UK to stay open until midnight from opening day, ensuring that the full menu will be available late into the evening.