Popular burger cafe closes, with new home at Glasgow ‘institution’ from next month

A popular Glasgow burger business will soon have a new home.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddy & Hicks has now closed its Nithsdale Road spot in the Southside.

The business will, from September 1, be based at the Langside Cafe in Battlefield, operating between 5-9pm while continuing to serve the cafe’s famous ice cream and desserts.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddy & Hicks offers a range of burgers.

It posted on social media on Saturday: “It’s our last night at the little yellow cafe so we’re closing early for a staff party.

“Head down for your last chance to dine-in or takeaway from 5-8pm tonight! Then we’ll see you next week at @langside.cafe.”

The business offers a range of burgers, from the Big Mama Beef Burger and the BBQ Beef Burger, to vegan and vegetarian options.

There is also a big selection of fries, including Macaroni Loaded Fries and Lazy Fries.

See the full menu on the Freddy & Hicks website.