Popular burger cafe closes, with new home at Glasgow ‘institution’ from next month
A popular Glasgow burger business will soon have a new home.
Freddy & Hicks has now closed its Nithsdale Road spot in the Southside.
The business will, from September 1, be based at the Langside Cafe in Battlefield, operating between 5-9pm while continuing to serve the cafe’s famous ice cream and desserts.
It posted on social media on Saturday: “It’s our last night at the little yellow cafe so we’re closing early for a staff party.
“Head down for your last chance to dine-in or takeaway from 5-8pm tonight! Then we’ll see you next week at @langside.cafe.”
The business offers a range of burgers, from the Big Mama Beef Burger and the BBQ Beef Burger, to vegan and vegetarian options.
There is also a big selection of fries, including Macaroni Loaded Fries and Lazy Fries.
See the full menu on the Freddy & Hicks website.
Keep up-to-date with the latest news on the Freddy & Hicks Facebook page.