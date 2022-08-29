Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Popular burger cafe closes, with new home at Glasgow ‘institution’ from next month

A popular Glasgow burger business will soon have a new home.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:30 am

Freddy & Hicks has now closed its Nithsdale Road spot in the Southside.

The business will, from September 1, be based at the Langside Cafe in Battlefield, operating between 5-9pm while continuing to serve the cafe’s famous ice cream and desserts.

Freddy & Hicks offers a range of burgers.

Most Popular

It posted on social media on Saturday: “It’s our last night at the little yellow cafe so we’re closing early for a staff party.

“Head down for your last chance to dine-in or takeaway from 5-8pm tonight! Then we’ll see you next week at @langside.cafe.”

The business offers a range of burgers, from the Big Mama Beef Burger and the BBQ Beef Burger, to vegan and vegetarian options.

There is also a big selection of fries, including Macaroni Loaded Fries and Lazy Fries.

See the full menu on the Freddy & Hicks website.

Keep up-to-date with the latest news on the Freddy & Hicks Facebook page.

Glasgow