Popular City Centre sandwich shop announces immediate closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A busy city centre sandwich shop has announced their closure

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diana’s City Sandwich has been based on West Regent Street since 2016, but announced their immediate closure at the end of April 2025.

Earlier this year the business was listed for sale online. The listing went up for a leasehold of offers over £45,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The intimate cafe has cover for around 20 customers and operates from 8am to 2pm during the week.

The café was popular with nearby office workers for both lunch and breakfast.

It’s unclear if the breakfast and lunch spot will reopen soon under new management, and what Glaswegians can expect from the city centre sandwich shop.

Operating as a family business for the last 9 years, owner Diana will now return to her home town of Lanark to launch a new business in hospitality in the South Lanarkshire town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dianas City Sandwich | Contributed

Writing on Facebook, Diana of Diana’s City Sandwich said: “Dearest customers, It's the end of an era. Thank you for all your support over the past 9 years.

“I hope you will continue to support Stan and Dani when they open. I will be venturing on to pastures old back in my home town of Lanark. Keep an eye on this page for updates. For those of you able to journey to Lanark - I hope to see you again and for those of you unable- it has been a pleasure. Thank you for all the well wishes.”