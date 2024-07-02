Popular East Kilbride family restaurant and bar which has served the town for 33 years set to close its doors
It has been confirmed that The Crooked Lum operated by Beefeater in East Kilbride, will close its doors in the town this week. The pub restaurant in the South Lanarkshire town which sits alongside the Premier Inn Glasgow East Kilbride Central hotel will be turned into additional hotel rooms with a small kitchen and eating area.
Owners Whitbread have revealed that the venue will close on Friday 5 July and have confirmed that they will try and retain staff “where possible”.
The Crooked Lum has been a popular spot with the people of East Kilbride for over three decades with the restaurant first opening its doors in 1991 on Brunel Way, close to the town centre.
A spokesperson for Whitbread said: "After many years serving the community we can confirm the Crooked Lum is closing its doors on July 5.
"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their support over the years and our amazing team members. For local restaurant guests, our nearest Beefeater is in Hamilton and ready to welcome guests.
"We've been working hard to provide our team with dedicated support and committed to working hard to enable as many as possible of our affected team members to stay with us by either transferring into new roles, or by taking up other vacancies across the business more broadly through our existing recruitment activity."
This announcement comes after the closure of the the Westwood Bar in East Kilbride alongside the Whitehills Farm, Stewartfield Farm and the C’Mon Inn. The town’s last remaining nightclub, Downtown, has closed, retaining a smaller late licence bar.
