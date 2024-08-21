Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Westwood Bar will reopen after being forced to suddenly close months ago

It has been announced that a much loved East Kilbride pub will reopen today after it has been taken over by new management.

We had previously reported that The Westwood Bar had suddenly closed thier doors at the end of May which left locals absolutely gutted.

It was yet another hammer blow to the hospitality scene in East Kilbride as we also previously reported on the closures of Italian restaurant Zucca in East Kilbride shopping centre and The Crooked Lum.

The Westwood Bar has however now returned and took to social media saying: “Under new management.

“Reopening 11am Wednesday 21st August! Please share. Grand reopening with a traditional Super Sunday 25 August starting at 4pm. We would love to see the local support make this a massive success.”

People from East Kilbride were delighted to hear the news that the pub would be opening back up with one commenter getting back saying: “My cousin from Ireland was really disappointed when it closed. Will need to let him know the good news.

Another commenter said: “Brilliant, its been missed by the locals.”

