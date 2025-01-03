Popular Edinburgh Irish bar Dropkick Murphys to open new Glasgow premises
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It has been announced that Dropkick Murphys will open a new bar in Glasgow in 2025.
The bar on Merchant Street in the capital have established themselves as one of the best places for a night out in Edinburgh and have now teased their opening in Glasgow to punters.
It will add something fresh to Glasgow’s late night scene as the bar is well-known for opening to 3am with live music, seven nights a week.
Taking to social media, the bar took to Instagram to share a photo of the Dropkicks logo, saying: “West coast fun coming in 2025.”
Dropkick Murphys is expected to open in Glasgow in February but are yet to confirm their new location in the city.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.