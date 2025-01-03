Popular Edinburgh Irish bar Dropkick Murphys to open new Glasgow premises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The popular Irish bar will be opening a new venue in Glasgow early this year

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been announced that Dropkick Murphys will open a new bar in Glasgow in 2025.

The bar on Merchant Street in the capital have established themselves as one of the best places for a night out in Edinburgh and have now teased their opening in Glasgow to punters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will add something fresh to Glasgow’s late night scene as the bar is well-known for opening to 3am with live music, seven nights a week.

Dropkick Murphys Edinburgh

Taking to social media, the bar took to Instagram to share a photo of the Dropkicks logo, saying: “West coast fun coming in 2025.”

Dropkick Murphys is expected to open in Glasgow in February but are yet to confirm their new location in the city.