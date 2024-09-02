Popular Finnieston coffee stand near Kelvingrove Park announces shock closure

The stand has been a popular neighbourhood spot for passers by and locals in Finnieston over the past three years.

“With the new owners taking over the shop we had made an agreement that would allow us to stay for a little longer until they were up and running then the situation would be reassessed. However, as of yesterday afternoon we have been given two days notice to leave the premises. “We have our thoughts on the matter but our loyalty lies with our customers and we have not been given sufficient time to end our time here in a way that we would have wished. Peter and I have built a really lovely community at the Corunna Corner. We’ve had our regulars for the three years we’ve been there, we’ve had our doggy regulars, passers by, travellers from all over the world, celebrities and our favourite characters in the neighbourhood. “With them we’ve shared laughter, tears, celebrations and losses. We’ve been a part of people’s daily routine and they’ve been a part of ours and we’ve given and received a shoulder or listening ear when really needed. This little corner has been more than just coffee for us. That has been shattered in a matter of days and we can’t apologise enough and know that this would absolutely not be how we left here. It has been an amazing few years and we thank everyone who supported us throughout.”