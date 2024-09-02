Popular Finnieston coffee stand near Kelvingrove Park announces shock closure
A popular Finnieston coffee stand which is located near to Kelvingrove Park have announced their shock closure.
Rebel Street Coffee who are found on Corunna Street in Glasgow’s West End in the bustling Finnieston area are known for specialising in coffee, sandwiches and pastries.
Taking to social media on Friday (30 August), Rebel Street Coffee said: “We have very unfortunate news with the immediate closure of Rebel Street Coffee. As you will have seen in previous posts with the closing of Rebel Barbers our time left at this location was uncertain.
“With the new owners taking over the shop we had made an agreement that would allow us to stay for a little longer until they were up and running then the situation would be reassessed. However, as of yesterday afternoon we have been given two days notice to leave the premises. “We have our thoughts on the matter but our loyalty lies with our customers and we have not been given sufficient time to end our time here in a way that we would have wished. Peter and I have built a really lovely community at the Corunna Corner. We’ve had our regulars for the three years we’ve been there, we’ve had our doggy regulars, passers by, travellers from all over the world, celebrities and our favourite characters in the neighbourhood. “With them we’ve shared laughter, tears, celebrations and losses. We’ve been a part of people’s daily routine and they’ve been a part of ours and we’ve given and received a shoulder or listening ear when really needed. This little corner has been more than just coffee for us. That has been shattered in a matter of days and we can’t apologise enough and know that this would absolutely not be how we left here. It has been an amazing few years and we thank everyone who supported us throughout.”
They continued, “We hope that it isn’t the end for Rebel and will continue to search for a new location to start our next chapter and to welcome a new community but until then we will say our goodbyes. “We are absolutely gutted, I received the news yesterday after what was my last shift now but it was a lovely last day to have and thank you all again for your support and kindness. Peter will be on today and tomorrow for anybody that wants to stop by. We are doing 2 for 1 cakes until close tomorrow and our last doughnut day will be tomorrow too so let’s go out with a sugar induced bang!
