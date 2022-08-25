A popular Glasgow business has been shortlisted for a BBC award.

Locavore has been selected for the final three in the Best Shop or Market category at the BBC Food & Farming Awards 2022.

The business, which has stores in Partick, Govanhill and Garnethill, is up against Mini Miss Bread from Saffron Walden and EMS in Hull.

The BBC describes Locavore as “a social enterprise working across central Scotland to help build a more sustainable local food system by providing local, organic grocery shops and veg box deliveries, using food from their land, local growers and ethical producers”.

Locavore posted on social media: “We’ve know about this for a few weeks but have had to keep it quiet till the shortlist was announced on the Food Programme website today.

“Last week we had a visit from Leyla Kazim and her crew who came for a look around to see what we do and judge us. They spent half a day making visits to Left Filed Market Garden, our warehouse in Oatlands and our Govanhill branch. It was great to show them around and recordings from the day will be featured on the programme over the coming weeks or months.

“It’s a real honour for us the be shortlisted for this award which has been won in the past by so many great shops and organisations that have inspired us. We’ll let you know when we’re going to be featured on the Food Programme and how we get on at the awards in November.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to support us to build the sustainable and resilient food system that we need now, and into the future!”

The Food & Farming Awards were launched in 2000 in a bid to celebrate those who have done the most to ‘promote the cause of good food’.