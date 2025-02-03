Popular Glasgow Chinese restaurant to open new location in Lanarkshire

An Anniesland Chinese restaurant, I Chai, is set to open a fourth location in North Lanarkshire this month

A brand new location from the team behind I Chai in Anniesland is coming to North Lanarkshire this month.

In the next two months residents of Airdrie can expect to welcome the fourth branch of I Chai. This new venue will be an ‘I Chai Express’ meaning only takeaway will be available, a contrast to the original sit-down restaurant in Anniesland.

This will be the fourth branch of the I Chai franchise, including Anniesland, Erskine, and Bishopbriggs.

I Chai Express is expected to open in the former premises of Off the Hook fish and chip shop in a retail park off Airdrie’s in High Street in the next two weeks.

I Chia will open in a retail park off Airdries High Street | Contributed

Announcing the new opening, I Chai told social media: “We are delighted to announce that our 4th I Chai Express branch will be opening in Airdrie in just 2 weeks!

“Located a little bit outside Glasgow, this new location gives even more people the chance to try our delicious flavours!

“A huge thank you to our amazing customers for your support - stay tuned for more updates. We can’t wait to welcome you!”