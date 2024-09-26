Popular Glasgow 'cocktail sanctuary' announces closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Mitchell Street bar has announced its closure - as it looks forward to “one last disco” this weekend.

August House, situated on Mitchell Street, took to social media to annouce that it would close its doors after this weekend and extended an invitation to “make our final moments as fabulous as ever.”

An Instagram post read: “We have some sad news to share, angels… We’ll be closing the doors at August House this weekend, but we’d love you to join us for one last drink under the disco ball!”

The bar was first opened by the Base Hospitality, the company behind popular city centre venues Nonna Said and The Duke’s Umbrella, in November 2022. It had proved popular with those looking for cocktails in the city centre.

August House have been contacted for comment.