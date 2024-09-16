Popular Glasgow family run street food business tease new opening at Glasgow shopping centre
A much-loved Glasgow street food business have teased a new opening at Silverburn shopping centre.
MacTassos who are well known for their authentic Greek food which is available at their two premises on Kelvin Way and at Glasgow Fort have announced that they are getting set to open a new location in Glasgow.
Having first opened back in 2017, the family run business are best known for their outstanding gyros which looks as though will now be served in a third location.
Taking to social media, they posted four cryptic images along as they announced: “MacTassos is expanding.”
The first of the four images said: “Can you guess where our new food van is popping up?
“It’s located at a shopping centre.
“The centre was built on land that was originally used for tenement housing and then a much smaller shopping centre before the new state of the art shopping centre.”
It’s a busy time for Silverburn shopping centre as they also recently announced the opening of Glaswegian streetwear brand Forty who will open their new store in October.
