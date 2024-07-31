Popular Glasgow Mexican restaurant to open new Southside Birria Shop this week
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mexican restaurant Rafa’s have announced that they will be opening new premises in Glasgow called ‘Birria Shop’. which will open on Friday 2 August.
They currently have premises on Argyle Street in the Hidden Lane and will soon be opening a new unit in the Southside on Cathcart Road this week.
Taking to social media, Rafa’s said: “This Friday! 2/8. 5pm”
Rafa’s confirmed last month that the menu would be entirely dedicated to all things birria. Everything on the menu is halal and they will also be serving sides and desserts.
The Finnieston Mexican eatery has proved to be incredibly popular in recent years - with queues for the taco takeaway sometimes spilling out of the Hidden Lane.
Birria Shop, 632 Cathcart Road, Glasgow, G42 8AA.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.