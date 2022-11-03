Try out some new festive dishes.

Popular cocktail bar and pizzeria, Nonna Said, has added new pizzas, sides, and a brand-new dessert section to its menu, just in time for Christmas.

The Christmas specials will change weekly throughout December in celebration of the festive season.

Christmas specials include, but aren’t limited to, the Reindeer Salami Pizza (£9.50) topped with cherry tomato paying homage to Santa’s most famous reindeer.

Meanwhile, the Snowman pizza (£6) is a classic margarita made in the shape of Jack Frost, topped with olives and parmesan, and finished with a carrot nose.

No Christmas feast is complete with pigs in blankets. The classic pigs in blankets (£6) are seasoned with salt n chilli and topped with curry mayo.

What is Christmas dinner without turkey? The Christmas Dinner (£10.50) is ultimate festive pizza – topped with pigs in blankets, turkey, honey roast parsnips, and drizzled with the all-important gravy.

Finally, for dessert there is the Christmas Tree cheesecake (£6) – a delicious classic cheesecake topped with buttermilk icing with redcurrants, ice cream, and chocolate sauce.

And what festive feast would be complete without a tipple? Recently, the drinks menu got an update with brand new cocktails, dubbed ‘Nonna’s Creations’ which are all under a tenner (or £6 Sunday to Thursday if marked with ** on the menu).

The new cocktails range from Notorious M.W.I (£7.50) made with vodka, passionfruit, citrus and chilli and is served in a instant noodle pot, to the meme inspired Oh Ya C**t, That’s A Slice of Ham (£8) which features Jamesons, maple syrup and candied bacon – naturally.

Or there’s the Yer Da Sells Avon (£8) made with Absolut vodka, limoncello, strawberry, citrus and lemonade; as well as And Yer Maws a Plumber (£8) made with mixed Dead Man’s Fingers Rum, pineapple, passion fruit, and grenadine.

