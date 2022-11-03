Crowdfunding bid for Nelson Mandela statue in Glasgow reaches final stage

Campaigners want to erect a statue of Nelson Mandela in Glasgow.

A crowdfunding campaign has now passed the £9000 mark, as the Nelson Mandela Scottish Memorial Foundation aim to erect a statue of the anti-apartheid activist and South African president.

The statue would be the centepiece of a wider programme aimed at teaching people, both school children and the public, about one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures.

The campaign has already raised £130,000, to find and pay for a sculptor.

A Nelson Mandela statue could be built in Glasgow.

The funds raised from this crowdfunder will go towards casting the statue in bronze.

The crowdfunder page states: “This is a substantial sum, and will depend on continuing and renewed support from our existing generous donors across Scotland and beyond but also on finding many new supporters through this Crowdfunder appeal. Can you be one of them?

“A few larger contributions would be very welcome, as well as a great many modest gifts. We believe it is achievable, and will result in a fitting tribute to Nelson Mandela and a focus for valuable and long-term education on the lessons of his life and legacy for all who work against racial and social injustice.

“This education work will be a long-term financial commitment, but only the statue needs such a large lump sum to complete.”

Mandela had a close relationship with the city - in 1981 it became the first in the world to grant him freedom of the city, and, famously, in 1986, the home of the South African Consulate was renamed Nelson Mandela Place, where it is hoped the statue will go.

This was while he served life imprisonment at Robben Island for his opposition to apartheid.

Thousands of people turned out in 1993, despite pouring rain, to see the great man give a speech in George Square.

