Popular Glasgow restaurant receives "biggest chicken burger order ever" after Hydro gig
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular Glasgow city centre restaurant received their ‘biggest chicken burger’ order last night as Doja Cat appeared at the OVO Hydro.
The American rapper and singer performed a 24-song setlist in Glasgow on her Scarlet Tour and decided to treat her road crew to food from Buck’s Bar on west Regent Street.
Buck’s also have premises on Trongate and on the Southside of the city and have previously welcomed celebrities such as John Hamm and Shania Twain.
Taking to their social media they said: “Bucks BIGGEST chicken burger order EVER!
“Tonight Buck’s Bar history was made thanks to Doja Cat and her road crew. Ordering over £1000 worth of chicken burger!
“76 Buck’s burgers made the journey to the OVO Hydro following her sold out gig beating Nickleback and Nicki Minaj’s orders over the last month “Thank you! We hope you enjoy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.