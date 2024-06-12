Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doja Cat made a huge order to the West Regent Street restaurant

A popular Glasgow city centre restaurant received their ‘biggest chicken burger’ order last night as Doja Cat appeared at the OVO Hydro.

The American rapper and singer performed a 24-song setlist in Glasgow on her Scarlet Tour and decided to treat her road crew to food from Buck’s Bar on west Regent Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buck’s also have premises on Trongate and on the Southside of the city and have previously welcomed celebrities such as John Hamm and Shania Twain.

Taking to their social media they said: “Bucks BIGGEST chicken burger order EVER!

Supplied

“Tonight Buck’s Bar history was made thanks to Doja Cat and her road crew. Ordering over £1000 worth of chicken burger!