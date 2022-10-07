Popular Glasgow restaurant set to close and re-locate

A Glasgow restaurant will close later this month.

Philanthropic restaurant Beat 6 will close on October 16 and relocate to a new Glasgow location with an expected opening date of early 2023, where it will continue to provide dining experiences while raising critical funds for the charity.

The Six By Nico restaurant group opened Beat 6 in the East End last year, offering guests a unique food experience as well as social good.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds from Beat 6 have gone directly to Beatson Cancer Charity, while the group’s staff and customers have taken part in fundraisers to support the charity.

The team Beat 6.

The group has announced that in the last year, they have raised over £300,000 for charity partner Beatson Cancer Charity.

The Six by Nico team will continue their fundraising efforts this weekend by participating in Strictly Beatson, a charity gala in Glasgow.

Restaurateur Nico Simeone, his wife, and their family want to help Beatson Cancer Charity help others the way it helped them. Nico's wife is one of thousands of Scots who have benefited from The Beatson's world-class treatment.

Nico Simeone said: "We, like many others, hold a special place in our hearts for the Beatson. We hope that the proceeds from Beat 6 will benefit the charity and the staff to whom we owe so much, as well as provide our team with the opportunity to be a part of such an important cancer journey. Our initial donation of over £300,000 is only the beginning, and we will be eternally grateful for everything they do every day to improve the lives of cancer patients".

Martin Cawley, CEO Beatson Cancer Charity said: ”We are absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of Nico Simeone and his team. Our collaboration with Six by Nico Group continues to be a great success. To raise over £300k through fundraising from the wider Six by Nico Group together with donations from loyal customers is simply amazing.

“The concept of Beat 6 is not only to help raise funds but also to raise awareness of our charity and its services. The response in one year is exceptional and certainly an applaudable achievement.”