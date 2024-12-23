Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Glasgow Southside bar has been taken over by the owners of a much-loved city centre whisky bar.

Clockwork on Cathcart Road has been a favourite spot for football fans and concertgoers for many years and now has new owners in the form of the Murphys who are the family behind legendary Hope Street whisky bar, The Pot Still.

Speaking to Glasgow Live to confirm the new ownership for the well known neighbourhood bar, Frank Murphy said: “We're taking on an new/old pub on the real Black Friday [20 December]. Not ideal, but at least we shouldn't have time to start thinking about it. Just head down until January 1st.

"We'll be adding some extra pairs of hands to the team already running the pub, who will all be staying, as we get up to speed. Obviously the three of us will be filling in the gaps straight off the bat, and, as is our modus operandi, we'll be phoning family to step up to the plate."

Clockwork Bar

There is no doubt that the new bar will have a particular focus on whisky and craft ale. It is one of many great pubs that football fans can head to before a game at Hampden Park with the likes of The Beechwood, the Florida Park Bar and The Rose Reilly being popular haunts.

Clockwork reopened in 2020 after extensive renovations. The bar is Campaign For Real Ale recommended, saying: “Ideally located for events at Hampden Park and with great public transport links and a car park. Busy when there are football matches or other events at the Park, it is also popular for watching live sport on the several screens dotted about the pub. In addition to a range of house beers brewed by Tryst there is a selection of guest ales mainly from Scottish breweries.”

Frank Murphy started at The Pot Still in 2003 as the manager and quickly got his sister Geraldine involved with helping out with some shifts behind the bar. The Murphy family have been involved with the bar ever since with various brothers, sisters and cousins having their time working in one of Glasgow’s best bars for whisky - the Guinness is good too.

The family took ownership in 2011 with Dad Brian, brother Frank and sister Geraldine in the driving seat. The bar now boasts over 1000 whiskies from all over the world. Brian retired last year. Brian retired in 2023 and daughter Katie Ritchie took his place.