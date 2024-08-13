Popular Glasgow West End Italian set to reopen after restaurant refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much loved family-run Italian restaurant in Glasgow’s West End is set to reopen this week after a refurbishment.

Caprese-Don Costanzo who are based at Woodside Crescent have announced that they will be back open on Wednesday 14 August after being closed since the end of June.

The restaurant had confirmed that the extended closure was due to a refurbishment as they were looking to brighten the place up a bit.

Taking to their social media, Caprese-Don Costanzo said: “Attenzione: We are back! Open from Wednesday 14th of August. “Excited to see you all back in the restaurant. Time to embrace the next half of the year.”

The small restaurant near Charing Cross has proved a big hit with locals and they have had their fair share of famous faces also popping in for a bite to eat as the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Philippe Clement and Rupert Everett have all been snapped dining at the West End location.

Caprese-Don Costanzo - 13 Woodside Crescent, Glasgow, G3 7UL.