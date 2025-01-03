Popular Hyndland seafood restaurant and bar announces shock closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The restaurant has been at the heart of the Hyndland community for two years and was included in the 2023 Michelin Guide

A popular Hyndland neighbourhood restaurant have announced their shock closure only a couple of days into the new year.

Shucks Glasgow on Hyndland Road will be closing their doors in the city after being part of the West End food and drink scene for two years. The restaurant was a sister venue to Cail Bruich and Brett on Great Western Road.

Taking to social media, the seafood restaurant and bar said: “ We have an announcement - it’s time to say goodbye…

“Sunday the 12th of January will be our last time cooking at Shucks. It will be a goodbye of sorts, we have enjoyed bringing the finest seafood to Hyndland’s main street for the last two years and being part of this incredible community, both of neighbourhood locals, and other guests who have travelled a little further to dine with us.

“During our time here, we’ve come to understand what Hyndland wants and needs, and we’re excited to bring a fresh vision to life. The time feels right to take the venue in a new direction, and we can’t wait to share what’s next with you.In the meantime, we hope to see you all over the next week for one last oyster, a pint at the bar, or a Sunday roast and to cheers goodbye to Shucks.

“For those of you who have purchased Shucks Restaurant Gift Vouchers, do not worry! We will of course honour the voucher, stay tuned!”

Shucks on Hyndland Road was Michelin Guide recommended, their inspectors said: “ This smart, nautically themed neighbourhood restaurant is doing a fantastic job of championing the best of Scottish seafood. Start with a glass of champagne from the trolley and snacks such as oysters, prawn tacos or crispy whitebait. As the meal proper begins, keep an eye out for the occasional Asian touch – ranging from tandoori butter to a miso glaze – and their speciality fish cooked on the bone. Across the menu, one thing is clear: this kitchen knows how to cook fish with real skill.”