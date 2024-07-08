Popular Italian restaurant in East Kilbride shopping centre announces shock closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zucca had been open in the centre for over 20 years but have now announced their closure

A much loved Italian restaurant inside East Kilbride shopping centre have announced their sudden closure after serving the community for over two decades.

Zucca Bistro who also have premises in East Kilbride Village said farewell to their premises in the centre on Monday 8 July.

Taking to their social media, Zucca Bistro said: “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Zucca Bistro from today (8/7/2024), a cherished establishment that has served our community for over 20 years. This decision has not come lightly, and it is one that we make with profound sorrow.

“For the past four years, we have battled tirelessly to keep our doors open in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic challenges we faced have been overwhelming. The deterioration of the town centre and the lack of footfall have placed an unbearable strain on our business. The news of the town centre being put into administration and the closure of Centre West added to these challenges. Despite our best efforts, these obstacles have taken an insurmountable toll on our business.

“Our staff has always been the heart and soul of Zucca Bistro. We have fought valiantly to protect their jobs and provide them with stability. We have personally risked so much in our attempt to keep them employed for as long as possible. Their dedication and hard work have been the cornerstone of our success, and we want them to know how deeply we appreciate their unwavering commitment during these tough times.

“On a personal level, the closure of Zucca Bistro marks a profoundly difficult chapter in our lives. This restaurant has been more than just a business to us—it has been our passion, our dream, and a significant part of our lives. We have poured our hearts, souls, and countless hours into making Zucca Bistro a place of warmth and community. The impact of its closure is deeply emotional.

“To our cherished customers, we extend our heartfelt gratitude. Your loyalty and friendship have been the driving force behind our efforts. Serving you has been an absolute privilege, and we are profoundly grateful for the support and camaraderie we have experienced over the years. You have made Zucca Bistro a place of warmth and community, and we cannot thank you enough for standing by us.

“As we close this chapter, we are redirecting our focus to Zucca Village Restaurant. We hope that the spirit and legacy of Zucca Bistro will continue to thrive there. We remain committed to serving you and our community with the same dedication and passion.