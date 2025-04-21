Popular Nashville-style chicken shop teases second Glasgow spot in West End

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular fried chicken favourite will open its third location in Glasgow.

Lucky B’s, which currently operates an outlet in the Southside of the city, will open its third location in Glasgow - this time in the West End. The new store will take over the former CATCH Fish and Chips space on Gibson Street. Lucky B’s is the brainchild of Giancarlo Celino and Antoni Dobrenko, who were also behind CATCH Fish and Chips and Toni’s Pizzeria.

The restaurant recently celebrated its first anniversary on Paisley Road West, where its Nashville-style hot chicken has proven popular. There has yet to be an opening date announced for the Gibson Street shop - marking its first venture out of the Southside.

Taking to social media, Lucky B’s said: “Big News, Glasgow!

"We’re excited to announce that Lucky B’s — the home of Nashville-style fried chicken — is opening a brand-new location at 27 Gibson Street in the West End!

"Bringing the heat and our signature bold attitude to one of the city’s most vibrant neighbourhoods.

"Stay tuned for opening dates and get ready, Glasgow — we’re coming in hot.”