Popular Partick restaurant on Dumbarton Road temporarily closes for refurbishment
A much-loved restaurant on Dumbarton Road have announced that the restaurant has temporarily closed.
Roastit Bubbly Jocks in Partick which is one of the best spots to sample traditional Scottish cuisine in Glasgow have closed their doors for a refurbishment.
The eatery in Glasgow’s West End isn’t expected to open for the rest of September but are already taking bookings for the following month.
Taking to their website, Roastit Bubbly Jocks said: “Bookings now being taken for October!
“We are currently closed for a brief refurbishment but will be opening our doors once again in October.”
They are not the only Glasgow restaurant which are currently getting a makeover as The Ox and Finch on Sauchiehall Street are also closed for a revamp.
The Ox and Finch will be business as usual until October 12 and then it will close until March 2025.
