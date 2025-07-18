Popular Sauchiehall Street bar and live music venue sold to new owners

A revival for one of Sauchiehall Street’s small music venues as a new owner is set to reopen the music bar in early August.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sauchiehall Street bar and live music venue Broadcast, a popular hangout for local students and a platform for Glasgow DJs and bands closed indefinitely due to plumbing issues last summer. The two-level property features a gig area in the basement with capacity for around 160 people, as well as a main bar area on the first floor, with capacity for around 180 guests.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the leasehold sale of the venue at 427 Sauchiehall Street, beside Nice N Sleazy and opposite The Garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say: “The property has been leased to a local multiple operator who plans to refurbish the venue and open by August.”

New owner George comments, “This is an excellent opportunity in a known location and I am excited to get the venue refurbished and the doors open again. Glasgow has the appetite for more small/medium-sized live music and club venues, and I’m looking forward to offering that in combination with a very unique bar upstairs. 1990 and The Cobra Club is due to be open in early August and I look forward to welcoming many familiar faces and new customers.”

Tony Spence, Associate Director – Hospitality at Christie & Co, managed the leasehold sale and added, “We remain very keen to speak with operators who are considering a sale or purchase over the coming months. The market is active and we are seeing a growing demand for hospitality businesses such as this.”

Broadcast had been a popular venue for local bands to play, with early gigs from Lewis Capaldi taking place there alongside gigs by Kitti, Gallus and The Vegan Leather. It featured in the Stag & Dagger multi-venue music festival.

For more news on Glasgow’s bar and restaurant scene take a look at our Food and Drink coverage here.