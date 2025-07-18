Popular Sauchiehall Street bar and live music venue sold to new owners

A revival for one of Sauchiehall Street’s small music venues as a new owner is set to reopen the music bar in early August.

Sauchiehall Street bar and live music venue Broadcast, a popular hangout for local students and a platform for Glasgow DJs and bands closed indefinitely due to plumbing issues last summer. The two-level property features a gig area in the basement with capacity for around 160 people, as well as a main bar area on the first floor, with capacity for around 180 guests.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the leasehold sale of the venue at 427 Sauchiehall Street, beside Nice N Sleazy and opposite The Garage.

They say: “The property has been leased to a local multiple operator who plans to refurbish the venue and open by August.”

New owner George comments, “This is an excellent opportunity in a known location and I am excited to get the venue refurbished and the doors open again. Glasgow has the appetite for more small/medium-sized live music and club venues, and I’m looking forward to offering that in combination with a very unique bar upstairs. 1990 and The Cobra Club is due to be open in early August and I look forward to welcoming many familiar faces and new customers.”

Tony Spence, Associate Director – Hospitality at Christie & Co, managed the leasehold sale and added, “We remain very keen to speak with operators who are considering a sale or purchase over the coming months. The market is active and we are seeing a growing demand for hospitality businesses such as this.”

Broadcast had been a popular venue for local bands to play, with early gigs from Lewis Capaldi taking place there alongside gigs by Kitti, Gallus and The Vegan Leather. It featured in the Stag & Dagger multi-venue music festival.

