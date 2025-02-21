Popular Sauchiehall Street pub set for modern makeover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Snaffle Bit on Sauchiehall Street is set for a makeover

Based in a B-listed building on Sauchiehall Street, the Snaffle Bit in Finnieston is getting a long overdue makeover.

Owned by Greene King, the Snaffle Bit has been a local favourite on the corner of Sauchiehall STreet and Gray Street for years now.

Greene King have now submitted a planning application to begin work on redecorating the Snaffle Bit - which came about as the property is in ‘a poor state of repair.’

In particular, the ground floor exterior paintwork is pretty unsightly for the area. The proposal brought forward would see the exterior of the building repainted, with a new sign in place.

The planning proposal application reads: “Greene King Pub Partners have a substantial number of buildings making up their trading estate.

“The Company have been custodians of properties that, under other circumstances or in the ownership of other operators, would no longer be public houses; many would have been converted to residential or commercial properties.

The new look for the Snaffle Bit | Contributed

“The availability of take-home drink from supermarkets and off-licences and take-away and chilled foods, together with increasing fixed costs and increased tax on beer, has in so many instances accelerated pub closures – some 7 public houses are closing each day at present. Due to its generally well maintained character and its good management, The Snaffle Bit has to date maintained its popularity.”