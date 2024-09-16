Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bib Gourmand restaurant near Finnieston will be closed until Spring 2025 as major renovations are carried out

It has been announced that one of Glasgow’s most popular restaurants on Sauchiehall Street will close its doors for renovations.

The Ox and Finch who have established themselves as one of the city’s best places to dine over the past decade are set to get a makeover meaning the restaurant will be closed from next month onwards.

Taking to social media, the restaurant said: “Renovations happening soon.

“Earlier this year, Ox and Finch celebrated its 10th year at 920 Sauchiehall Street. With few exceptions, the restaurant has been open 7 days a week, often welcoming upwards of 300 guests each day.

“We're immensely proud of what we've achieved in the past decade and we're thrilled to announce that Ox and Finch will be undergoing a renovation this autumn-winter.

“Ox and Finch will be business-as-usual until the close of Saturday 12th October. The restaurant will be closed from Sunday 13th October until Spring 2025. Any outstanding reservations for the rest of this year have been transferred to Margo, our brand-new city centre restaurant, opening soon. Our team have been busy reaching out to all those with future bookings. If you have something upcoming and don't think you've received a call to discuss the transfer, please get in touch soon by email or phone.

“We're incredibly grateful for the support our valued customers have shown Ox and Finch over the past ten years and we're looking forward to welcoming them back with some exciting updates in 2025.

“Unspent gift vouchers are still valid for use once Ox and Finch reopens, or they can be redeemed at Margo, Ka Pao Glasgow and Ka Pao Edinburgh before then.”

It is an exciting time for the team as Margo will open on Miller Street in Glasgow city centre on Monday 28 October. The kitchen will be headed up by Glasgow native Robin Aitken, who first joined Scoop as a chef at Ox and Finch back in 2014. After a period of travelling and working abroad, Aitken returned to Scoop as part of the senior team leading Ka Pao Glasgow to its first Michelin Bib Gourmand, and Ox and Finch retaining its Bib Gourmand for the 10th year.