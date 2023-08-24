Popular Shawlands pub reopens after refurbishment under new name

The new pub looks almost unrecognisable after it’s refurbishment from Finlay’s into The Millwood on Kilmarnock Road

As a result of the refurbishment – which is Admiral Taverns’ biggest investment to date in Scotland – Jacqueline has been able to breathe a new lease of life into the pub. Throughout the process, she has worked hard to retain the pub’s original features, whilst enhancing the overall look and feel with brand-new modern furniture and fixtures.

Inside, the pub has been completely redecorated and features a brand-new bar, flooring, and lighting throughout to ensure customers feel welcome. Outside, the pub boasts brand new lighting and signage to greet visitors, as well as a completely refurbished beer garden including new decking, furniture, and fencing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the helm is popular local figure Jacqueline Kyle, who brings a wealth of industry experience and charisma to the pub. Having worked in the pub industry for seven years, the licensee will use her expertise and passion to ensure that the Millwood becomes a pillar of the local area. Having worked at the Millwood, formally known as The Finlay’s, for over three years, Jacqueline looks forward to being able to give back to her community.

The new-look Millwood on the corner of blonde sandstone tenements on Kilmarnock Road

Licensee at The Millwood, Jacqueline Kyle, said: “It really is such an honour to take over The Millwood and to be a part of this refurbishment. I know how much this pub means to the community and I am delighted to have been able to reunite them with it.

“Opening night was fantastic, meeting so many new faces and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

A fresh lick of paint has spruced up the old pub something nice

Jacqueline takes pride in The Millwood’s ‘extensive selection’ of drinks, which includes a choice of several beers and ciders, such as Moretti, Heineken Silver, and Orchard Pig. Additionally, she looks forward to introducing a new cocktail menu, which will include a menu of classic favourites such as Martinis, Cosmopolitans, and White Russians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jacqueline will also treat customers to a wide range of entertainment – which started with a drag act on opening night – as well as regular live music and quiz evenings. For the licensee, the community will be at the centre of everything she does, so on top of the fantastic entertainment line-up and creating a safe space for all to enjoy, she will support various initiatives such as donating to the local foodbank.

Liz Brady, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns commented: “It’s fantastic to see how passionate Jaqueline is about the pub, which has been demonstrated through her excellent support throughout this refurbishment.