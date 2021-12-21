Popular Shawlands restaurant forced to close due to Covid-19

A popular Shawlands restaurant has been forced to close because of Covid-19.

Julie’s Kopitiam posted on social media that staff have had to isolate because of the virus.

While no date has been given about when it could reopen, it is thought it might not open its doors again until after Christmas.

The post said: “Due to staff having to isolate/ being in close contact of Covid we will be closed until further notice and most likely before Christmas.

“It’s a really sad time for businesses and we hope today’s announcement provides a bit of support that we all need.