Popular Shawlands toastie shop closes

A popular toastie shop in Shawlands has closed.

The owner of Babos announced the decision on social media last month, citing rising costs and explaining their vision for the future of the business.

The Pollokshaws Road eatery, known for its range of toasties, had been running for two years.

They posted on social media: “Today we are dropping the news of something that’s been in the works for a while now.... We are going to close where it all began for us - our wee Shawlands shop as of 30th June.”

Babos in Shawlands.

“Over the past 12 months our business model has changed somewhat into the events and catering space and with the rising costs attached to running a premises I’ve taken the decision that our future lies in providing our food via Glasgow and Scotlands food festivals, weddings, birthdays, events and the like - our summer diary is looking quite full and now’s the time to make the jump!”