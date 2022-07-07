Popular Southside bakery set to open new West End store

A popular Southside bakery has announced it is to open a new branch in the West End.

Big Bear Bakery posted on social media that it is “finally making our way to the West End” - generating a lot of excitement.

The bakery, known for its pastries, breads and cafes, often has long lines snaking from its Sinclair Drive store in Battlefield.

The post on Instagram, which has been liked more than 1600 times, simply states: “It’s been a long time coming but finally we’re making our way to the west end…”

Big Bear Bakery has been running since 2007, selling bakes and cakes wholesale.