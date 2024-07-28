Popular Southside coffee shop submits plans to open new deli on Pollokshaws Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Glasgow coffee shop chain is planning to open a deli on Pollokshaws Road.

Grain and Grind has asked Glasgow City Council for permission to change the use of its Strathbungo venue, from a “coffee shop/sandwich bar” to a “hot food takeaway”.

A menu submitted with the plans shows ‘The Original Queens Deli’ will serve breakfast muffins, toasties and hot and cold rolls. The application adds the change of use at 742 Pollokshaws Road would “introduce an additional eating option to the area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It states: “Over the last few years this area of Pollokshaws Road and Nithsdale Road has developed into a thriving popular hub with a range of bars, diners, coffee shops and artisan shops, all of which has created a vibrant and dynamic local environment which has become a very popular destination to residents and visitors alike.”

Grain and Grind have five locations across Glasgow and is the perfect place to go for a relaxed coffee. | Grain and Grind

Plans submitted on behalf of Grain and Grind add the change is “a use that would generally be considered compatible within a town centre”.

“Subject to the appropriate measures to address noise, cooking fumes and refuse, such uses can make a positive contribution to the appeal and enjoyment of the town centre,” they add.

An extraction flue would be installed as part of the conversion to a hot food takeaway. However, the interior “will remain relatively unchanged”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application states the anticipated opening hours will be 8am to 11pm from Monday to Thursday and 8am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, which are “in line with other premises in the locality”.