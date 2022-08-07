The popular southside pizzeria announced its shock closure this weekend.

Stefanos, which was established in 1983, is set to close down. Posting on their social media, the team wrote of the sad news: “Hello pizza dudes, Well the word is out . I have decided after almost 2 decades to hang up the pizza baton. I will still be working for another few months yet so please pop in before we go.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working in the Southside for all these years and we will miss you all dearly. Thank you for your custom and all the laughs. The Stefano’s Team xx ❤️🍕🤗”

The post has over 40 comments, with many cutomers wishing them all the best and sharing memories of the pizzeria. One commented: “I need the recipe and method before you go. I have sold Stefanos to just about every person I have met since I was a youngster. Best pizza ever and that cold slice the next morning is unbeatable.”

While another added: “Can’t believe my favourite pizza palace is closing. Whose going to keep my belly full now defo not Domino or papa j. Been a pleasure eating from your shop and always superb pizza. Good luck in your retirement or whatever you do. You will be missed no doubt about that.”