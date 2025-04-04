Popular speciality coffee shop moves to new Shawlands location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coffee Broz has opened in a new location today (Friday, April 4)

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coffee Broz, a popular specialty coffee shop formerly open on Norfolk Street in Laurieston, has moved to a new location in Shawlands.

Now based in the Southside in Shawlands on Pollokshaws Road, the new café features a sign designed by Ciaran Globel, an accomplished Glaswegian sign painter and street artist responsible for many recognisable pieces around the city; notably the walls around Sloan’s Bar in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Self-described as a ‘really good coffee shop’, Glaswegians will be able to specialty coffee, pastries, matcha, sandwiches, provisions, coffee beans and more from their new location on Pollokshaws road from today, April 4.

All coffee beans at Coffee Broz are provided by specialty Glasgow coffee roaster, Parallel Coffee, as well as hot chocolates made from confectionary from Glasgow business Bare Bones Chocolate.

As well as being popular for the quality of their coffee and food, the business is notable for its ‘pay it forward scheme’ where customers can pay for meals for those in need from the cafe.

The original coffee shop first opened on Norfolk Street back in November of 2023, and has opened on Pollokshaws Road in Shawlands as of April 4, 2025.