Popular UK chicken restaurant Chickaros open first Scottish outlet in Glasgow

Chickaro’s opened in the city earlier this month

Popular UK fast food chain, Chickaros, have launched their first store in Scotland following their meteoric rise in the chain-restaurant industry in Britain.

Opening earlier this month on Wednesday December 7 at 488 Victoria Road in Govanhill, the casual take-away / sit down restaurant serves American inspired dished with an ‘Eastern Asian Twist. Weegies will be able to get their hands on 80 different dishes, including: southern fried chicken, peri-peri grilled chicken, steaks, gourmet burgers, artisanal desserts, and their signature parmesan chicken range.

Director of Chickaros Glasgow, Imran Rasul, said: “Our motto at CHICKAROS®️ is Fresh Food Faster and we will always strive for the highest quality food and service for all of our customers."

The new Glasgow branch held a VIP launch night on December 6 - inviting food critics from across the city to sample the food. One food critic, Richard Armstrong, said:“Wow. Just wow. Food and presentation was on point. Definitely not eaten or seen anything like this in Glasgow.”