Popular West End bakery and café hope to extend opening hours to 11pm

A West End bakery and café in Glasgow have applied for permission to extend their opening hours until 11pm

Cottonrake Bakery have submitted a planning application to alter the conditions of their planning consent from Glasgow City Council as the West End bakery hopes to extend its opening hours.

The café would be one of very few unlicensed food and drink venues in the city to have such opening hours. Other venues like Sexy Coffee in the city centre of Glasgow owe their extended opening hours in part due to their license to sell alcohol.

The planning application reads: “The key issue in the context of the submitted S42 application is therefore whether permitting the established cafe / restaurant to extend its evening opening hours from 20:00 to 23:00, would have a detrimental effect on the amenity of residents through the effects of increased noise and activity.

“The application premises is on a section of Great Western Road that contains a number of other long established block, there is Cail Bruich which is open in the evenings on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 18:30 to 24:00.

“Immediately to the west of Cail Bruich there is Oran Mor, an arts and entertainment venue with live music, restaurants and an auditorium. Oran Mor is open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:00 to 02:00 and on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 to 03:00...

“Given this context it is not considered that the variation of the condition being required would have any discernable adverse impact on the residential amenities of the occupiers of the flatted properties in the tenement block.”

This incredibly sleek looking café and bakery on Great Western Road is well worth the visit for some artisanal and unique baked goods.

2024 saw the West End hospitality spot named as one of the best artisan bakeries in the UK by publication British Baker. Cottonrake Bakery were named in 13th place as chosen by over 100 specialists from the bakers to the suppliers.