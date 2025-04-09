Popular West End coffee shop to take over recently closed Hyndland cafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The West End coffee spot will move into new premises in Hyndland

Independent Glasgow coffee shop 1841 Coffee who are based on Vinicombe Street will take over Jellyhill who closed their doors in recent days.

Making the announcement on social media, 1841 Coffee said: “Exciting news! As many of you already know, we’ve been quietly working away behind the scenes on a little project that we can now finally announce,

“We’ll be opening a new space at 195 Hyndland Road, This won’t just be a copy-and-paste of 1841 on Vinicombe Street; instead, it will be a cafe/bar offering all the treats and high-quality coffee you’re used to with the added bonus of delicious beers, wines, and nibbles.

“We’re extremely proud of and grateful for the community that has formed around 1841. Without being overly cliché, we’ve met such an incredible group of regulars and friends since opening in 2020, and we couldn’t be more thankful. We can’t wait to do the same in Hyndland - but with a slight twist.

“We will be posting updates as we start work so keep your eyes peeled!”

We reported on Monday (7 April) that a sign had appeared in the window of Jellyhill saying: “Dear Friends.

“After many cups of coffee, countless conversation, and unforgettable memories, it’s time for us to say goodbye.

“Jellyhill is closing its doors, and while this chapter is ending, we are so grateful for the love and support you’ve given us over the years.

“Thank you for being part of our story. We’ll miss you more than words (or lattes) can say.”