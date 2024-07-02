Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashton Lane is set to be busy as hundreds of people get set to head to the West End of the city in August

Ashton Lane’s Street Food Festival will once again return to the West End of the city later this summer.

The event will take place during the last full weekend in August with festivities kicking-off on Saturday 24 August lasting right through until 10pm on the Sunday night.

Taking to social media, the festival said: “Come one, come all to the ultimate street food festival! Indulge your taste buds in a melting pot of flavours from around the world. From savoury to sweet, we've got it all.

“Join us for a day of culinary delights, live music, and good vibes. Sample mouth-watering dishes, enjoy slushie cocktails & hopefully a dose of Scottish sunshine. “Whether you're a foodie looking to try something new or just looking to enjoy a fun day out with friends and family, the street food festival has something for everyone.”

It is set to be another memorable weekend down the lane with the Ashton Lane Street Party having already taken place during the first weekend in June where people danced to live music.