First Look: Popular West End pub and restaurant reopens near Kelvingrove Park

Following a full venue makeover and rebrand led by Lomond Leisure Group, in collaboration with Star Pubs, this contemporary Scottish pub and dining experience offers a warm welcome steeped in heritage, flavour, and charm.

Located near Kelvingrove, Gael & Grain blends traditional homecooked favourites with playful twists - signature dishes include the standout Haggis Tikka Masala and the unforgettable Irn Bru Cheesecake. With a menu focused on locally sourced ingredients, the venue champions the best of Scottish produce from lunch through to dinner.

With 65 covers in the main pub and a 30-seat private dining room, it’s designed for everyday dining and special occasions alike. Guests can also book the dedicated events space, A’ Chuilidh - Gaelic for The Secret Hiding Place - or soak up the sunshine in the dog-friendly outdoor beer garden.

Entertainment also plays a starring role at Gael & Grain, with weekly comedy shows hosted in the Comedy Lounge in partnership with Good Egg Comedy. A standout selection of Scottish whisky and gin rounds off the experience.

Sophie Mallon, Chief Marketing Officer of Lomond Leisure Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see this project come to fruition in conjunction with Star Pubs. Gael & Grain represents a celebration of Scottish heritage through food, drink, and music. This collaboration has allowed us to create a unique space that truly embodies the spirit of Scotland, and we can't wait to welcome everyone to experience it.”

