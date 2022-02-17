£20k funding awarded for Glasgow-based sustainable food and drink businesses

Two Glasgow-based food and drink producers, Kilimo IoT and Soltropy, have been awarded almost £20K of funding for sustainable projects as part of an industry-wide net zero commitment.

In partnership with Heriot-Watt University, Soltropy will use the funding to investigate and prototype incorporating temperature sensors into its modular solar thermal system, which can heat water to be used in the cleaning of food processing equipment such as bottles, pipes, tanks or containers using zero carbon heat from the sun.

Kilimo IoT’s funding will go towards a project with Robert Gordon University to develop a data-gathering process to improve environmental sustainability, reduce waste and create ecosystems of locally grown foods which reduces food miles and improves food quality.

Picture: Mike Wilkinson

17 businesses from across the country have secured the funding from the Scottish Food & Drink Net Zero Challenge Fund for collaborative projects with Scottish universities to accelerate their journey to net zero. Primary producers, manufacturers and hospitality businesses were among funding recipients with projects with eight different academic institutions.

The fund aims to encourage businesses to take action on their environmental impacts in a meaningful way by partnering with world-leading experts and academics in engineering, manufacturing, biotechnology and data science that Scotland is blessed with.

Launched by Scotland Food & Drink Partnership and Interface in October 2021, the Net Zero Challenge Fund is a key initiative of the Scottish Government-backed industry Recovery Plan.

Stuart Speake, Founder of Soltropy said “The funding and the expertise we will get from Heriot-Watt University will allow us to further develop our modular solar thermal system, with integration of temperature sensors being a key feature.

“This improved system will help optimise the carbon neutral heat generated and reduce even further the carbon emissions of our customers and, in the long term, save them money.”

Jennifer McLachlan, Strategy & External Relations Senior Manager, added: “Congratulations to the recipients of the Net Zero Challenge Funding. Our industry-wide goal to reach net zero is ambitious, but by working closely with colleagues in academia, it is within our grasp.

“Food and drink businesses of all sizes have a role to play and innovation, like we’ve seen from the businesses receiving this funding, is happening across the sector.