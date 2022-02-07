Over 250 allotments to be created in Glasgow as demand grows

More than 250 new allotment plots are to be created in Glasgow to help meet demand for sites – which only become available when people die.

There is an increase in waiting lists for allotments with more people wanting to grow food emerging during lockdown.

Long wait

Some people have been waiting for 12 years.

Allotment groups have sprung up around Glasgow in the last decade.

Generally plots only become available in Glasgow when people die or are evicted from allotment associations, the environment, sustainability and carbon reduction city policy committee heard this week.

An officer told councillors: “The only way a person generally gives up their plot in Glasgow is by dying or by being evicted from their membership of the association”

He added: “It is a massive issue that needs addressed. The only way I think it can be addressed is by increasing provision of growing spaces.”

Growing demand

A number of plots have already been made available recently including at Growchapel in Drumchapel.

Glasgow City Council poured £200,000 into food growing this financial year.

Councillor Angus Millar, SNP, said: “It is good to see the breadth of work taking place across the city in every single ward in terms of delivering on new growing spaces.”

And there is a push to persuade housing associations to make land available for growing food.

Responding to questions about demand from independent councillor Martin Bartos at the committee, an officer said there were 1250 people on waiting lists in 2017.

More recently five sites had a 300 per cent increase in applicants during the first three months of the Covid lockdown.

There are hopes to get a clearer picture of exact overall waiting list figures later this year.

The environment, sustainability and carbon reduction city policy committee was given an update on the food growing strategy action plan.

There are bids to increase the number of plots on existing allotment sites as well as create new sites among other actions in the city’s food growing strategy.