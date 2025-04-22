Pubs of Glasgow: 6 of the best pubs for a pint in Dennistoun

Dennistoun is one of our favourite neighbourhoods to head to in Glasgow if we are looking for a drink or something to eat.

The area in Glasgow’s East End has a great selection of bars and restaurant that you can head to with it being home to institutions like Coia’s Cafe and Cellino’s.

Here are six of the best pubs to visit in Dennistoun.

1 . Redmond's of Dennistoun Redmond's is a great local wee bar which is loved by the residents of Dennistoun and people from outwith the area. They put on a great quiz, a reasonably priced pint, and you're sure to be served by some incredibly friendly staff. 304 Duke Street, Glasgow G31 1RZ. | Redmond's of Dennistoun

2 . The Palais The Palais is an award-winning neighbourhood bar and restaurant that is popular with locals on Duke Street. The pub pays direct homage to the old Dennistoun Palais. 380 Duke Street, Glasgow G31 1DN. | The Palais

3 . The Crown Creighton The Crown Creighton is one of the oldest pubs in Dennistoun, run by the same family for decades. They are also dog friendly and have a great selection of pints on offer. 476-480 Duke Street, Glasgow G31 1QF. | The Crown Creighton