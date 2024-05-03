Pubs of Glasgow: Historic 175 year old neighbourhood pub on Maryhill Road faces demolition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Glasgow’s historic Kelvin Dock pub has closed permanently on Maryhill Road in the north of the city.
Licensed premises have sit on the site at the corner of Maryhill Road and Fingal Street since 1848 with the well-known neighbourhood favourite being named after the nearby dry dock that was constructed by the canal company in 1790 and was last used for boat repair in the early sixties.
The future of the pub is uncertain with it possibly facing demolition in the coming years as a Compulsory Purchase Order was approved for the site almost two years ago which involved Maryhill Housing Association.
Locals will be sad to say farewell to the pub which survived fire a decade ago.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.