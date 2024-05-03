Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow’s historic Kelvin Dock pub has closed permanently on Maryhill Road in the north of the city.

Licensed premises have sit on the site at the corner of Maryhill Road and Fingal Street since 1848 with the well-known neighbourhood favourite being named after the nearby dry dock that was constructed by the canal company in 1790 and was last used for boat repair in the early sixties.

The future of the pub is uncertain with it possibly facing demolition in the coming years as a Compulsory Purchase Order was approved for the site almost two years ago which involved Maryhill Housing Association.