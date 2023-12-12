Pubs of Glasgow: The 9 best pubs in Glasgow for a hot toddy
It's definitely hot toddy season in Glasgow so escape the cold and warm yourself up
A hot toddy is the perfect remedy to a cold winter day in Glasgow, with there being plenty of warm cosy pubs to head to in the city.
The warming drink tends to consist of a mixture of whisky, water, honey, lemon and spices and can be drunk as a winter warmer or even to help you fight off a cold or the flu.
Glasgow has a great selection of whisky bars with these being some of the best spots to head to for a hot toddy during the festive season.
1 / 3