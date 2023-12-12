Pubs of Glasgow: The 9 best pubs in Glasgow for a hot toddy

It's definitely hot toddy season in Glasgow so escape the cold and warm yourself up

A hot toddy is the perfect remedy to a cold winter day in Glasgow, with there being plenty of warm cosy pubs to head to in the city.

The warming drink tends to consist of a mixture of whisky, water, honey, lemon and spices and can be drunk as a winter warmer or even to help you fight off a cold or the flu.

Glasgow has a great selection of whisky bars with these being some of the best spots to head to for a hot toddy during the festive season.

1 . The Pot Still The Pot Still on Hope Street has a massive selection of Whisky’s on offer. Why not try one of their 800 whiskies as a delicious hot toddy.

2 . The Wee Pub at The Chip There's always a spot in The Wee Pub for a wee winter warmer, so pop into the Chip on Ashton Lane during the festive season.

3 . Bon Accord Bon Accord is one of Glasgow's best loved pubs and has a selection of over 500 malt whiskies - so head down here for a toddy.

4 . The Ben Nevis The Ben Nevis is a fantastic cosy pub found in the bustling Finnieston area of Glasgow that is a great spot to head for a warming hot toddy.