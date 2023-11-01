4 . Bon Accord

One of Scotland's best known whisky and real ale pubs, the Bon Accord is on Glasgow, North Street, near Charing Cross to the west of the city centre. ellisonst1965 said: "Only spent an hour in this pub with my wife and stepson for a drink, but instantly loved the place . Extremely welcoming staff, excellent cask beer selection . Lovely decor . Easy to see why it is so highly rated amongst the many pubs of Glasgow."