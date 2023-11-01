Register
Pubs of Glasgow: The 20 cosiest traditional Glaswegian pubs for a winter warmer this Christmas

These are the warmest, cosiest pubs to visit on a cold Winter’s night in Glasgow

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:21 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:36 GMT

Glasgow has many cosy warm pubs happy to host Glaswegians on a cold Winter’s night all over the city.

There’s nothing better than stopping into a warm public house on a chilly night in Glasgow - where you’re sure to be greeted with friendly faces, hearty hospitality and a much-needed winter warmer.

Sure you can grab a mulled wine from one of the several stalls in the Christmas markets in the city centre - but who wants to clasp a shivering mittened hand around a tiny cardboard cup when you could be drinking hot toddys by a warm hearth?

Many of the pubs mentioned below are Glaswegian institutions which have been offering their cosy hospitality in the city for generations - so you’re sure to get a warm welcome when you darken their door.

Just a five minute walk from Partick Thistle’s Firhill Stadium, the Star & Garter is a favourite for North Glasgow residents

1. Star & Garter

The Old Smiddy is a small pub that offers drinks in an environment so authentic you’ll think you’ve travelled back in time.

2. The Old Smiddy

This popular south side local is well-loved by the community around Queens Park. Mark McManus of Taggart fame regarded the Queens Park Cafe as his local. There’s been a pub on the site as far back as 1870.

3. Queen;s Park Cafe

One of Scotland's best known whisky and real ale pubs, the Bon Accord is on Glasgow, North Street, near Charing Cross to the west of the city centre. ellisonst1965 said: "Only spent an hour in this pub with my wife and stepson for a drink, but instantly loved the place . Extremely welcoming staff, excellent cask beer selection . Lovely decor . Easy to see why it is so highly rated amongst the many pubs of Glasgow."

4. Bon Accord

