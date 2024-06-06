Pubs of Glasgow: Well-known Finnieston pub set to reopen this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pub on the corner of Argyle Street and Radnor Street is getting set to reopen its doors

The popular Islay Inn is reopening its doors this weekend after a makeover with the pub now being under new management.

For many years, the pub which is only a stones throw away from Kelvingrove Park has been a great spot for live music and drinks and will be reopening on Friday 7 June at 12pm.

Taking to their social media, The Islay Inn said: “We are thrilled to announce that The Islay Inn is reopening its doors with a fresh new look and is under new management!” If you are planning on heading down to pub you can expect a warm welcome with an inviting new interior as well as an exciting new food menu which will feature pub classic with a twist.