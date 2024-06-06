Pubs of Glasgow: Well-known Finnieston pub set to reopen this weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 6th Jun 2024, 09:26 BST
The pub on the corner of Argyle Street and Radnor Street is getting set to reopen its doors

The popular Islay Inn is reopening its doors this weekend after a makeover with the pub now being under new management.

For many years, the pub which is only a stones throw away from Kelvingrove Park has been a great spot for live music and drinks and will be reopening on Friday 7 June at 12pm.

Taking to their social media, The Islay Inn said: “We are thrilled to announce that The Islay Inn is reopening its doors with a fresh new look and is under new management!” If you are planning on heading down to pub you can expect a warm welcome with an inviting new interior as well as an exciting new food menu which will feature pub classic with a twist.

As always, there will also be live music and entertainment in the pub.

