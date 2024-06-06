Pubs of Glasgow: Well-known Finnieston pub set to reopen this weekend
The popular Islay Inn is reopening its doors this weekend after a makeover with the pub now being under new management.
For many years, the pub which is only a stones throw away from Kelvingrove Park has been a great spot for live music and drinks and will be reopening on Friday 7 June at 12pm.
Taking to their social media, The Islay Inn said: “We are thrilled to announce that The Islay Inn is reopening its doors with a fresh new look and is under new management!” If you are planning on heading down to pub you can expect a warm welcome with an inviting new interior as well as an exciting new food menu which will feature pub classic with a twist.
As always, there will also be live music and entertainment in the pub.
